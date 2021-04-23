David Moyes' West Ham side are fifth in the Premier League

David Moyes believes the failure of the breakaway European Super League (ESL) provides an opportunity to consider a unified British competition instead.

The Premier League's 'big six' all withdrew from the ESL on Tuesday following resistance to the plans.

However, Moyes believes league reform is still needed and suggested a Premier League II - which includes Rangers and Celtic - could be an option.

"Change is needed in some way," said the West Ham boss.

"I think the Premier League has a brilliant product, I really do, but at the top clubs you're talking about too many games, so could we have Premier League I and Premier League II?

"Could we have a situation where we do invite Rangers and Celtic to Premier League II? Why can we not unite the UK? Why do we have to be England and Scotland and not unite it?

"Why can it not be a pyramid that allows teams in the Scottish leagues to get into Premier League II? In fact, I think actually more money would filter down if Rangers and Celtic could be given an opportunity to come in."

Moyes also believes that such a reform could also help alleviate packed fixture schedules that many clubs competing in numerous competitions are having to contend with.

The Scot added: "Why not try and make what we have got something new and maybe take a few less teams, maybe two out of the Premier League and put in Premier League II, and we have a few extra weeks.

"The big clubs have got such a big programme, and I can only see with the new programmes them getting so many more games, and it is getting too tough to play too many games."