Larne's Jeff Hughes in action against Glentoran goalscorer Jay Donnelly

Glentoran came from 2-1 down at half-time to beat Larne 3-2 at the Oval and consolidate their second position in the Irish Premiership table.

Rhys Marshall's volley gave Glentoran a ninth-minute lead but Mark Randall fired home the equaliser in the 20th.

Tomas Cosgrove's clinical finish two minutes later put Larne in front.

Jay Donnelly latched onto a through ball and drove home to level on 70 and Fuad Sule then got the final touch on Andy Mitchell's corner for an own goal.

The hard-fought victory extends Glentoran's unbeaten run to 10 games, a sequence comprising seven wins and three draws.

Mick McDermott's men move four points clear of Coleraine in the race for the second place finish which would ensure European football and to within seven points of leaders Linfield.

Larne remain fourth in the table and their wait for a first win at the Oval since 1978 continues.

The two previous top-flight outings between the sides this season had ended in draws and this encounter again had all the makings of another closely-fought affair.

Goals aplenty in Oval thriller

Marshall struck first for the hosts, reacting quickest to rifle a right-foot drive into the bottom corner after Chris Gallagher's initial effort had been saved by Conor Mitchell.

Larne levelled through Randall, who pounced on the rebound to fire home after Luke McCullough had blocked John Herron's shot.

Good build-up play had seen David McDaid go a on a mazy run on the left, before switching the play to Martin Donnelly on the right, before Cosgrove back-heeled into the path of Herron.

Cosgrove smashed the ball into the net from outside the box two minutes later and after the break McDaid passed up two decent chances - shooting wide from a good position and then nodding off-target when left unmarked.

Mitchell denied Donnelly's fiercely struck effort with his legs as the home side stepped up their search for an equaliser, with substitute Ciaran O'Connor also having seen his attempt cleared off the line by Donnelly.

The former Cliftonville forward made no mistake soon after though as he ran through one-on-one with keeper Mitchell and dispatched the ball past the Larne stopper.

Sule had saw his long-range piledriver tipped over by Rory Brown but in the 80th minute was unfortunate as the bal flicked off his heel and into the net from Mitchell's delivery after the ball had been headed on inside the area.