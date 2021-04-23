Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ondrej Kudela was banned for 10 games for racially abusing Glen Kamara

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has appealed against his 10-match ban from Uefa for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara last month.

The Czech international is contesting his punishment for using racist language in the Europa League match at Ibrox on 18 March.

Kudela received the reasons for the judgment on Thursday.

The 34-year-old's legal firm has confirmed to BBC Scotland that the appeal has now been lodged.

"The file does not contain any new evidence," his lawyer Rene Cienciala told Reuters news agency.

Kudela's ban would rule him out of Uefa competitions, meaning he would miss games for the Czech Republic in this year's European Championship, including against Scotland at Hampden on 14 June.

Finland international Kamara was furious after Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking a fracas late in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 tie, which Slavia won 2-0 to knock out the Scottish champions 3-1 on aggregate.

Kudela later said in a Slavia statement that he swore at the Rangers player after being fouled, but denied using racist language.

Kamara was given a three-game ban by Uefa after being found to have assaulted Kudela in the tunnel after the match.