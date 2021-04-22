Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe McCarron joined WSL club Birmingham City from Linfield last November

Northern Ireland international Chloe McCarron has ended her stint at Birmingham City.

A club statement said the midfielder, 23, "is remaining in her home country for personal reasons" with her contract being "mutually terminated".

McCarron, who recently helped Northern Ireland qualify for Euro 2022, joined Birmingham from Linfield last August.

"Everyone at Birmingham City would like to thank Chloe for her efforts," added the club statement.

McCarron made 12 appearances for Carla Ward's Birmingham side, including 10 in the Women's Super League.

The Northern Ireland international's decision to remain at home means she will now be linked with Irish Women's Premiership clubs, including her former side Linfield.

McCarron was an influential performer in Northern Ireland's successful Euro 2022 qualifying campaign which culminated in the play-off success over Ukraine earlier this month as the country progressed to its first major women's finals.