Wembley will host both semi-finals, and the final on 11 July

Wembley has been given an extra Euro 2020 last-16 tie - which could involve England - after Dublin lost its four fixtures because of Covid-19 issues.

Bilbao's four games have been moved to fellow Spanish city Seville, while Munich will keep the matches it is down to host.

Dublin's three group games have gone to St Petersburg and its last-16 knockout match will be at Wembley.

The last-16 tie will feature the winner of Group D, which includes England.

England's group also features Scotland, Croatia and the Czech Republic, and whoever finishes top will play the second-placed Group F team on 29 June.

Euro 2020, delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will take place between 11 June and 11 July.

The tournament, which was to be hosted by 12 European cities, will - after Dublin's removal - now take place across 11 venues in Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville and St Petersburg.

Uefa had told host cities that stadiums must be able to hold at least 25% capacity to be allowed to keep their fixtures.

However, Munich keeps its fixtures after assuring European football's governing body that a minimum of 14,500 fans will be allowed at its games at the 70,000-capacity Allianz Arena.

