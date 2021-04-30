Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic

Foul by Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic).
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 15Jamieson
- 3Dick
- 22Grant
- 23Murray
- 7Cawley
- 12Scougall
- 24Williamson
- 11Cameron
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 14Brown
- 17Connelly
- 19Thomson
- 20O'Donnell
- 25Lynch
- 31Willison
Dunfermline
Formation 4-4-2
- 20Gill
- 6MacDonald
- 44Watson
- 5Murray
- 3Edwards
- 8Henderson
- 18Allan
- 10McManus
- 24McInroy
- 14McCann
- 7O'Hara
Substitutes
- 1Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 9McGill
- 13Gaspuitis
- 22Mayo
- 25Banks
- 26Todd
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Innes Cameron (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
