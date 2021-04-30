Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic0DunfermlineDunfermline0

Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 15Jamieson
  • 3Dick
  • 22Grant
  • 23Murray
  • 7Cawley
  • 12Scougall
  • 24Williamson
  • 11Cameron

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 14Brown
  • 17Connelly
  • 19Thomson
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 25Lynch
  • 31Willison

Dunfermline

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Gill
  • 6MacDonald
  • 44Watson
  • 5Murray
  • 3Edwards
  • 8Henderson
  • 18Allan
  • 10McManus
  • 24McInroy
  • 14McCann
  • 7O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 9McGill
  • 13Gaspuitis
  • 22Mayo
  • 25Banks
  • 26Todd
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Innes Cameron (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

