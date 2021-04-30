Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0AyrAyr United0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 16Harper
  • 27MacKay
  • 12MacGregor
  • 4Welsh
  • 11Sutherland
  • 23Allan
  • 77Todorov

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 10Doran
  • 14Vincent
  • 17Storey
  • 18Allardice
  • 19Lyall
  • 21MacKay

Ayr

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Houston
  • 30Baird
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Reading
  • 18Chalmers
  • 4Muirhead
  • 15Todd
  • 11McCowan
  • 8Miller
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 6Murdoch
  • 9Wright
  • 10Walsh
  • 19Zanatta
  • 22McKenzie
  • 28Barjonas
  • 29Urminsky
Referee:
Craig Napier

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Scott Allan (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baird (Ayr United).

  3. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Reading (Ayr United).

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport