Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 6Devine
- 24Deas
- 16Harper
- 27MacKay
- 12MacGregor
- 4Welsh
- 11Sutherland
- 23Allan
- 77Todorov
Substitutes
- 3McHattie
- 10Doran
- 14Vincent
- 17Storey
- 18Allardice
- 19Lyall
- 21MacKay
Ayr
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Morrison
- 2Houston
- 30Baird
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 3Reading
- 18Chalmers
- 4Muirhead
- 15Todd
- 11McCowan
- 8Miller
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 6Murdoch
- 9Wright
- 10Walsh
- 19Zanatta
- 22McKenzie
- 28Barjonas
- 29Urminsky
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jack Baird (Ayr United).
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Reading (Ayr United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
