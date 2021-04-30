Queen of the South v Dundee

Ayo Obileye (Queen of the South) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Leighfield
- 33Gibson
- 4Buchanan
- 19Breen
- 3Maxwell
- 5Obileye
- 7Fitzpatrick
- 12McCabe
- 25Jones
- 9Goss
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 2Nortey
- 8Pybus
- 10Shields
- 16East
- 17Joseph
- 20Ferguson
- 21McMahon
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Legzdins
- 16Elliott
- 14Ashcroft
- 24Anderson
- 2Kerr
- 3McGhee
- 8Byrne
- 26Adam
- 18McMullan
- 35Cummings
- 10McGowan
Substitutes
- 7Jakubiak
- 9Mullen
- 11McDaid
- 12Ferrie
- 17Afolabi
- 21Sow
- 29Fisher
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Live Text
Post update
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
- The Lazarus Heist: A group of hackers cause mayhem in Hollywood for Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Processing grief: The Crowd Science team explores why it is a universal feeling