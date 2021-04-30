Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0DundeeDundee0

Queen of the South v Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Leighfield
  • 33Gibson
  • 4Buchanan
  • 19Breen
  • 3Maxwell
  • 5Obileye
  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 12McCabe
  • 25Jones
  • 9Goss
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 2Nortey
  • 8Pybus
  • 10Shields
  • 16East
  • 17Joseph
  • 20Ferguson
  • 21McMahon

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Legzdins
  • 16Elliott
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 24Anderson
  • 2Kerr
  • 3McGhee
  • 8Byrne
  • 26Adam
  • 18McMullan
  • 35Cummings
  • 10McGowan

Substitutes

  • 7Jakubiak
  • 9Mullen
  • 11McDaid
  • 12Ferrie
  • 17Afolabi
  • 21Sow
  • 29Fisher
Referee:
Don Robertson

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ayo Obileye (Queen of the South) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

