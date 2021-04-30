Arbroath v Greenock Morton

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12Stewart
- 17Low
- 18Williamson
- 9Hilson
- 19Hamilton
- 14Doolan
Substitutes
- 6Whatley
- 7Gold
- 8McKenna
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 28Craigen
- 31Douglas
Morton
Formation 4-5-1
- 20McAdams
- 2Ledger
- 3Fjørtoft
- 4McLean
- 5McGinty
- 10Nesbitt
- 6Jacobs
- 8McGinn
- 19Colville
- 15McGuffie
- 11Oliver
Substitutes
- 9Muirhead
- 12Orsi
- 16Strapp
- 17Lyon
- 22Easdale
- 27Hynes
- 28McGrattan
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
- The Lazarus Heist: A group of hackers cause mayhem in Hollywood for Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Processing grief: The Crowd Science team explores why it is a universal feeling