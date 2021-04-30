Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Raith Rovers v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 4Davidson
  • 5Mendy
  • 6Benedictus
  • 2Tumilty
  • 8Hendry
  • 26King
  • 13Spencer
  • 3MacDonald
  • 10Vaughan
  • 32Gullan

Substitutes

  • 7Armstrong
  • 9Duku
  • 11Abraham
  • 17Thomson
  • 21Kennedy
  • 22Cooney
  • 23Ugwu

Hearts

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Souttar
  • 12Logan
  • 18McEneff
  • 5Haring
  • 16Halliday
  • 10Boyce
  • 31Henderson
  • 17Mackay-Steven

Substitutes

  • 13Stewart
  • 14Naismith
  • 19Irving
  • 28Popescu
  • 29Kastaneer
  • 36McGill
  • 54Pollock
Referee:
David Munro

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

