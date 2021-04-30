Raith Rovers v Heart of Midlothian

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1MacDonald
- 4Davidson
- 5Mendy
- 6Benedictus
- 2Tumilty
- 8Hendry
- 26King
- 13Spencer
- 3MacDonald
- 10Vaughan
- 32Gullan
Substitutes
- 7Armstrong
- 9Duku
- 11Abraham
- 17Thomson
- 21Kennedy
- 22Cooney
- 23Ugwu
Hearts
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 26Halkett
- 4Souttar
- 12Logan
- 18McEneff
- 5Haring
- 16Halliday
- 10Boyce
- 31Henderson
- 17Mackay-Steven
Substitutes
- 13Stewart
- 14Naismith
- 19Irving
- 28Popescu
- 29Kastaneer
- 36McGill
- 54Pollock
- Referee:
- David Munro
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
