League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town4CambridgeCambridge United2

Harrogate Town v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Cracknell
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 5Smith
  • 26Lokko
  • 29Roberts
  • 7Thomson
  • 27Williams
  • 22Francis
  • 8Hondermarck
  • 14Kiernan
  • 9Beck

Substitutes

  • 1Belshaw
  • 4Falkingham
  • 6Burrell
  • 18Muldoon
  • 28McPake
  • 31Andrews

Cambridge

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 25BurtonBooked at 19mins
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6Drysdale
  • 5Taylor
  • 3Iredale
  • 4Digby
  • 7Hannant
  • 44Boateng
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 20Ironside
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 8O'Neil
  • 11Dunk
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 15Okedina
  • 16Alese
  • 18Tracey
  • 19May
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Will Smith.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Hondermarck.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Harrogate Town 4, Cambridge United 2. Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Mullin.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Harrogate Town 3, Cambridge United 2. Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Ironside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paul Digby (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Mullin.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Harrogate Town 3, Cambridge United 1. Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Ironside with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    George Thomson (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ironside (Cambridge United).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mark Beck (Harrogate Town).

  13. Post update

    Declan Drysdale (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Cambridge United. Callum Burton tries a through ball, but Wes Hoolahan is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Will Smith (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ironside (Cambridge United).

  17. Post update

    Goal! Harrogate Town 3, Cambridge United 0. Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  18. Booking

    Callum Burton (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Harrogate Town. Brendan Kiernan draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Callum Burton (Cambridge United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham4423101157372079
2Cambridge452381468482077
3Bolton442210125447776
4Morecambe44219146558772
5Tranmere442012125448672
6Newport4419121355411469
7Salford4418141251331868
8Forest Green441813135450467
9Exeter4417151268482066
10Carlisle441711165749862
11Leyton Orient441710175149261
12Port Vale44179185753460
13Crawley441612165255-360
14Bradford441610184851-358
15Harrogate45169205055-557
16Stevenage441317143738-156
17Oldham44159207174-354
18Mansfield441119145054-452
19Walsall441119144551-652
20Barrow441310215156-549
21Colchester441017174361-1847
22Scunthorpe44138234163-2247
23Southend44914212656-3041
24Grimsby44913223666-3040
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC