Harrogate Town v Cambridge United

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Will Smith.
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Cracknell
- 2Fallowfield
- 5Smith
- 26Lokko
- 29Roberts
- 7Thomson
- 27Williams
- 22Francis
- 8Hondermarck
- 14Kiernan
- 9Beck
Substitutes
- 1Belshaw
- 4Falkingham
- 6Burrell
- 18Muldoon
- 28McPake
- 31Andrews
Cambridge
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 25BurtonBooked at 19mins
- 2Knoyle
- 6Drysdale
- 5Taylor
- 3Iredale
- 4Digby
- 7Hannant
- 44Boateng
- 14Hoolahan
- 20Ironside
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 8O'Neil
- 11Dunk
- 13McKenzie-Lyle
- 15Okedina
- 16Alese
- 18Tracey
- 19May
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Hondermarck.
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 4, Cambridge United 2. Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Mullin.
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 3, Cambridge United 2. Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Ironside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paul Digby (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Mullin.
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 3, Cambridge United 1. Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Ironside with a headed pass.
Post update
George Thomson (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Ironside (Cambridge United).
Post update
Foul by Mark Beck (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Declan Drysdale (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Cambridge United. Callum Burton tries a through ball, but Wes Hoolahan is caught offside.
Post update
Will Smith (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Ironside (Cambridge United).
Post update
Goal! Harrogate Town 3, Cambridge United 0. Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Callum Burton (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty Harrogate Town. Brendan Kiernan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Callum Burton (Cambridge United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Match report to follow.