Jon Taylor sustained an ankle injury in Doncaster's 2-1 win against Portsmouth on 2 March and yet to play a game since

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Jon Taylor has signed a new deal to remain with the League One club for a further three years.

The 28-year-old has made 64 appearances for Rovers since joining from Rotherham United in the summer of 2019.

Taylor, who began his career at fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town, has made 29 appearances this term.

He has not played since March, however, after sustaining an ankle injury in their win over Portsmouth.