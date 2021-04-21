Derek McInnes (right) has done some media work since leaving Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he is "open to anything" as he ponders his next move in management.

The 49-year-old departed Pittodrie last month after eight years with the Scottish Premiership club.

Having also managed St Johnstone and Bristol City, McInnes says he is enjoying his time off while looking forward to his next opportunity.

"I just want to work for a good club with good people within that club and see where we go," he said.

"I've been managing since I was 36 and, other than six or seven weeks in between Bristol City and Aberdeen, I've not really had an opportunity to be out of the game.

"When you are out, you're preparing for your next job and part of that preparation is being physically right and mentally right and ready to go, because being a manager is all-consuming."

McInnes revealed he has already turned down one opportunity to return to the game.

He and his assistant, Tony Docherty, lifted the League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014 but left with their side fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a poor run of results and with the team only scoring once in nine games.

"I had a fantastic time at Aberdeen, but it was time to move on," he explained.

"For the 15 cup competitions I was involved in domestically, we got to 11 semi-finals and five finals. We managed one trophy and I'm disappointed we never added to that.

"But, more often than not, we came up against that Celtic team that were so strong. When I look back, my biggest regret is that we never added to that League Cup that we won."