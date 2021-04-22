Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona play La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid on 8 May

Lionel Messi scored two goals as Barcelona beat Getafe to climb to third in the La Liga table, two points behind second-placed Real Madrid.

Messi broke the deadlock before lowly Getafe equalised through Clement Lenglet's own goal.

A mix-up between Sofian Chakla and keeper David Soria restored Barca's lead and Messi made it 3-1.

Enes Unal's penalty gave Getafe hope but goals by Ronald Araujo and Antoine Griezmann sealed the points.

Barcelona are five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who they host on 8 May, but have one game in hand.

Earlier in the day, Barca issued a statement about signing up to the European Super League, stating it was a "historic opportunity" to guarantee football's financial sustainability.

On the pitch, Ronald Koeman's side turned on the style in an incident-packed first half which saw Messi hit the bar and the post for the 2021 Copa del Rey winners.

However, they struggled after half-time and lived dangerously until late goals by substitute Araujo and Griezmann, from the penalty spot, secured the win.