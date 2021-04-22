Spanish La Liga
Lionel Messi scored two goals as Barcelona beat Getafe to climb to third in the La Liga table, two points behind second-placed Real Madrid.

Messi broke the deadlock before lowly Getafe equalised through Clement Lenglet's own goal.

A mix-up between Sofian Chakla and keeper David Soria restored Barca's lead and Messi made it 3-1.

Enes Unal's penalty gave Getafe hope but goals by Ronald Araujo and Antoine Griezmann sealed the points.

Barcelona are five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who they host on 8 May, but have one game in hand.

Earlier in the day, Barca issued a statement about signing up to the European Super League, stating it was a "historic opportunity" to guarantee football's financial sustainability.

On the pitch, Ronald Koeman's side turned on the style in an incident-packed first half which saw Messi hit the bar and the post for the 2021 Copa del Rey winners.

However, they struggled after half-time and lived dangerously until late goals by substitute Araujo and Griezmann, from the penalty spot, secured the win.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28MinguezaSubstituted forUmtitiat 75'minutes
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forAraujoat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 15LengletBooked at 6minsSubstituted forKourouma Kouroumaat 45'minutes
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 64'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 16González
  • 18Alba
  • 10Messi
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 4Araujo
  • 8Pjanic
  • 12Puig
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 36Tenas

Getafe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 2Dakonam
  • 21Chakla
  • 15CucurellaSubstituted forAkuruguat 45'minutes
  • 11AleñáSubstituted forAbdulaiat 45'minutes
  • 6ChemaSubstituted forMiranda Boachoat 76'minutes
  • 20MaksimovicSubstituted forArambarriat 45'minutes
  • 29Iglesias
  • 9RodríguezSubstituted forÜnalat 63'minutes
  • 5Kubo

Substitutes

  • 1Yáñez
  • 4Etxeita
  • 7Mata
  • 8Portillo
  • 10Ünal
  • 18Arambarri
  • 19Poveda
  • 24Timor
  • 32Miranda Boacho
  • 35Abdulai
  • 39Niang
  • 40Akurugu
Referee:
Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 5, Getafe 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Getafe 2.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Barcelona 5, Getafe 2. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann draws a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Sofian Chakla (Getafe) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  7. Post update

    Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Takefusa Kubo (Getafe).

  9. Post update

    Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Takefusa Kubo (Getafe).

  11. Post update

    Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 4, Getafe 2. Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.

  15. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Juan Iglesias (Getafe).

  17. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).

  19. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josete Miranda (Getafe).

