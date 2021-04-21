Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0HuescaHuesca0

Atlético Madrid v Huesca

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 15Savic
  • 2Giménez
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 6Koke
  • 16Herrera
  • 8Saúl
  • 14Llorente
  • 10Correa
  • 21Carrasco

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 27Camello

Huesca

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fernández
  • 4Ínsua
  • 14Pulido
  • 18Siovas
  • 17Rico
  • 2Doumbia
  • 5Mosquera
  • 23Escriche
  • 10Gómez
  • 9Mir
  • 12Okazaki

Substitutes

  • 6Ramírez
  • 7Ferreiro
  • 11Galán Gil
  • 13Fernández
  • 19López
  • 20Seoane
  • 21Real
  • 22G Silva
  • 24García
  • 25Vavro
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamHuesca
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Héctor Herrera.

  2. Post update

    José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Huesca).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Héctor Herrera (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

  8. Post update

    Foul by José Giménez (Atletico Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Gómez.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Rico (Huesca).

  12. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Gómez with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Shinji Okazaki (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Huesca).

  19. Post update

    José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 22nd April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid32218357203771
2Real Madrid32217456243270
3Sevilla32214747252267
4Barcelona30205569264365
5Real Betis32147114245-349
6Villarreal321213749361349
7Real Sociedad311211848331547
8Osasuna321010123037-740
9Granada30116133650-1439
10Ath Bilbao31911113933638
11Celta Vigo31911114148-738
12Levante32911123845-738
13Cádiz3299142748-2136
14Valencia32811134047-735
15Getafe31710142234-1231
16Alavés3279162748-2130
17Huesca32513143146-1528
18Real Valladolid31513132842-1428
19Elche32512152849-2127
20Eibar31411162241-1923
View full Spanish La Liga table

