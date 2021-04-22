Robbie McDaid celebrates scoring the extra-time winning goal for Glentoran against Ballymena in the 2020 Irish Cup final

BBC Northern Ireland is to expand its coverage of the Irish Cup this season by streaming a match from each of the first three rounds of the competition.

The ties will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

This year's semi-finals and finals will be shown live on BBC Two NI.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Irish Cup will be played in a condensed format with the competition starting on Tuesday 27 April and concluding with the final at Mourneview Park on 21 May.

With no supporters currently permitted at matches BBC Northern Ireland is broadcasting more Irish Cup games to enable fans to watch the action from home.

Linfield v Annagh Utd live on 27 April

BBC NI will begin its coverage by streaming the Round One match between Linfield, who have won the Irish Cup a record 43 times, and Annagh United, a NIFL Championship club playing its first competitive match since March 2020. The game kicks off at 19:45 BST on Tuesday 27 April.

On Saturday 8 May a match from Round Two (last 16) will also be streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website, as will one of the quarter-finals ties which are scheduled for Tuesday 11 May.

The coverage then switches to TV with both semi-finals in this season's Irish Cup shown live on BBC Two NI. The knockout games are due to be played at Mourneview Park on Tuesday 18 May with the first match kicking off at 16:00 BST, followed by the second at 20:00.

The 2021 Irish Cup campaign concludes with the final on Friday 21 May. Northern Ireland's most prestigious football cup match will be shown live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer with exclusive build-up, action and reaction across the BBC Sport NI website.