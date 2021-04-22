Matt Taylor saw eight experienced players leave Exeter City last summer

Exeter City will be in their best position ever to bolster their squad in the summer, says boss Matt Taylor.

The fan-owned Grecians got more than £4m as part of Ollie Watkins' move form Brentford to Aston Villa last summer.

The likes of Joel Randall and Randell Williams could also leave after bids this season.

"We'll be in a much stronger position to recruit a serious amount of players, and players of a serious stature and a serious standard," Taylor said.

"It'll be the strongest we've been, I can't hide that fact, but also the strongest we've been because we'll still have the nucleus of the young players.

"If you've got five or six young players in the first team it really bodes well for the players you can bring into the club."

Exeter still have ambitions to make the play-offs for a fourth time in five seasons, but whatever division his side ends up in come August 2021, Taylor says the club are committed to a big budget by the club's standards.

"Next season will be a season where we're going to go strong, and go as strong as we possibly can and spend as much money as we can possibly afford, possibly money we've saved this season," he said.

"In terms of the market it will look a lot different. We tried so hard to strengthen this team in January in attacking areas, we knew what a big miss Nicky Law would be, so we tried our hardest to strengthen this team in January, but like every other manager the players just weren't out there.

"But the market at the end of the season will be a lot different because there'll be a lot more players out of contract and clubs will have a lot more time to plan for next season as opposed to the rush for this season."