Klimala (right) struggled to establish himself in the Celtic team ahead of Odsonne Edouard

Polish striker Patryk Klimala has left Celtic to join Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls.

The 22-year-old joined the Parkhead club in January 2020 from Ekstraklasa side Jagiellonia Bialystok, for a reported fee of £3.5m.

But Klimala has not managed to secure a starting spot, and leaves Celtic three years before the end of his contract.

The Poland under-21 international scored three times in 28 appearances for the club.

He was part of the side to win the Scottish Cup at the end of 2020 as Celtic secured a fourth straight treble.