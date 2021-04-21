Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic and Rangers are wanted to join a new British League as English sides target reform in the wake of the European Super League saga. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Plans have been lodged with Glasgow City Council to host a large fans' zone in George Square for Euro 2020. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Online reports have linked Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard to a move to Borussia Dortmund to replace Erling Haaland should he leave. (101greatgoals.com external-link )

Celtic interim boss John Kennedy believes Leigh Griffiths has put himself in contention for the Scotland Euros squad with his late goal at Pittodrie. (The Herald external-link )

Stephen Glass says his Aberdeen side were denied a penalty in their 1-1 draw with Celtic as his players are too "honest". (Daily Record external-link )

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has revealed he has texted Rangers shot stopper Allan McGregor in a bid to tempt him out of international retirement. (Daily Record external-link )