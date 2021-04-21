Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Scotland, Aberdeen, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Motherwell
Celtic and Rangers are wanted to join a new British League as English sides target reform in the wake of the European Super League saga. (Scottish Sun)
Plans have been lodged with Glasgow City Council to host a large fans' zone in George Square for Euro 2020. (Scottish Sun)
Online reports have linked Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard to a move to Borussia Dortmund to replace Erling Haaland should he leave. (101greatgoals.com)
Celtic interim boss John Kennedy believes Leigh Griffiths has put himself in contention for the Scotland Euros squad with his late goal at Pittodrie. (The Herald)
Stephen Glass says his Aberdeen side were denied a penalty in their 1-1 draw with Celtic as his players are too "honest". (Daily Record)
Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has revealed he has texted Rangers shot stopper Allan McGregor in a bid to tempt him out of international retirement. (Daily Record)
Kilmarnock and Motherwell are in a chase to land Northern Ireland and Linfield striker Shayne Lavery. (Daily Record)