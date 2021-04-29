Stenhousemuir v Albion Rovers

StenhousemuirStenhousemuir19:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|20
|16
|3
|1
|39
|10
|29
|51
|2
|Edinburgh City
|19
|11
|2
|6
|37
|23
|14
|35
|3
|Stirling
|20
|10
|5
|5
|29
|17
|12
|35
|4
|Stranraer
|20
|10
|4
|6
|32
|22
|10
|34
|5
|Elgin
|19
|10
|2
|7
|33
|23
|10
|32
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|20
|6
|5
|9
|24
|34
|-10
|23
|7
|Albion
|19
|6
|3
|10
|23
|35
|-12
|21
|8
|Annan Athletic
|20
|4
|6
|10
|21
|26
|-5
|18
|9
|Cowdenbeath
|20
|4
|5
|11
|12
|31
|-19
|17
|10
|Brechin
|19
|2
|3
|14
|12
|41
|-29
|9