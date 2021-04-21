French Coupe de France
PSGParis Saint Germain5AngersAngers0

Paris St-Germain 5-0 Angers: PSG into semi-finals of French Cup

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paris St-Germain have won the French Cup 13 times, including five of the past six seasons
Paris St-Germain have won the French Cup 13 times, including five of the past six seasons

Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain eased into the French Cup semi-finals by thrashing Angers at Parc des Princes.

Icardi scored early on when he converted from Julian Draxler's pass and Vincent Manceau netted an own goal.

Neymar headed in from close range, before Icardi finished Angel di Maria's cross and then volleyed in a fifth.

PSG are in contention to win three trophies in Mauricio Pochettino's first season at the club.

They are second in Ligue 1, one point behind leaders Lille with five games to play, and also in the Champions League semi-finals.

They face Manchester City in the first leg in France on 28 April, before the second leg in England on 4 May.

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino took over at PSG in January after the club sacked now-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, even though they had reached the Champions League final last season as well as winning Ligue 1 and the French Cup.

PSG join Montpellier and fourth-tier side Vallieres in the semi-finals, with the last quarter-final between Lyon and Monaco.

A banner at the Parc des Princes
A banner at the Parc des Princes read "Popular football: property of the supporters", in response to the European Super League controversy

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Rico
  • 31Dagba
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forPembeleat 82'minutes
  • 4Kehrer
  • 25BakkerSubstituted forKurzawaat 75'minutes
  • 8ParedesBooked at 31minsSubstituted forHerreraat 73'minutes
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forSarabiaat 72'minutes
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forKeanat 72'minutes
  • 23Draxler
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 7Mbappé
  • 18Kean
  • 19Sarabia
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 24Florenzi
  • 32Pembele
  • 50Franchi

Angers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Butelle
  • 29Manceau
  • 4Pavlovic
  • 24Thomas
  • 15Capelle
  • 5ManganiBooked at 51minsSubstituted forCoulibalyat 69'minutes
  • 18Amadou
  • 22ThioubSubstituted forAli-Choat 76'minutes
  • 27Pereira LageSubstituted forBobichonat 76'minutes
  • 11CabotSubstituted forEl Melaliat 60'minutes
  • 19BahokenSubstituted forDionyat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Traoré
  • 9Diony
  • 12Ould Khaled
  • 14Coulibaly
  • 21Ali-Cho
  • 23Bobichon
  • 26Taibi
  • 28El Melali
  • 30Petkovic
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamAngers
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 21st April 2021

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport