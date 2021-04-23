For the first time since 2014, Celtic will not feature on Scottish Cup quarter-final weekend and their name will not be engraved on the famous trophy for the first time since 2016.

Hibernian won it the last time that happened, with St Johnstone triumphant two years earlier - and both have made this season's last eight.

It is the first time the quarter-finals have featured no team outside the top flight since 1986 and Aberdeen will hope that is a good omen for them after their win that season.

Can anyone prevent Celtic's conquerors, Rangers, completing a domestic double though? Here's what to watch out for this weekend.

Hibernian v Motherwell (Sat, 17:00 BST)

Hibs assured themselves of a place in the new European Conference League at the very least with Wednesday's win over Livingston and have a comfortable lead over Aberdeen in the chase for third spot in the Scottish Premiership. So they can now turn their full focus on winning the Scottish Cup and the Europa League spot that goes with it.

However, since ending their 114-year wait to lift the trophy for a third time in 2016, the closest they have come was last season's semi-final defeat by Hearts.

The last time Motherwell got this far, they went on to the 2018 final, where they lost to Celtic. However, they have only ever won once on Scottish Cup duty at Easter Road - way back in 1931.

They do, though, arrive on the back of a 1-0 win in Wednesday's Lanarkshire derby away to Hamilton Academical, leaving them without defeat in four games. Indeed, they won 2-0 at Easter Road in February having already drawn 0-0 there in August.

Aberdeen v Dundee United (Sun, 14:30)

Considering they are regarded as two clubs with a good cup pedigree, it is one that has run somewhat dry for Aberdeen and Dundee United in recent seasons.

The seven-time winning Pittodrie club reached the semis last term and were beaten finalists in 2017 but have not lifted the trophy since 1990, while United have made the final once - in 2014 - since lifting the cup for a second time in 2010.

Although United have not won in the north east in four visits since August 2014, the form book suggests it will be a struggle for the home side given they have not scored in their three meetings this season - with the other two finishing goalless.

Indeed, the striking department remains a conundrum for both managers.

In his two games in charge after quarantine, new Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has rotated four strikers. Micky Mellon, meanwhile, continues to struggle to get the best out of Scotland duo Lawrence Shankland and Marc McNulty along with Nicky Clark.

All three were rested in a 3-0 loss to Kilmarnock that can probably be viewed as a blip considering Mellon made seven changes to his side and the trio will likely be restored.

Rangers v St Johnstone (Sun, 18:30)

One side will be left with hopes of a domestic double crushed at Ibrox.

League champions Rangers are strong favourites having won all three meetings with League Cup winners St Johnstone this season without conceding - scoring seven times - until Liam Craig's late penalty secured a point for the home side on Wednesday.

While St Johnstone arrive having only lost once in nine outings, their hopes of an upset appear slim considering they have not scored in their latest three visits to Ibrox, have not beaten Rangers in any of their previous 14 Scottish Cup meetings and Steven Gerrard's side have only lost once at home all season - to Slavia Prague in the Europa League last 16.

Indeed, the Perth club have not reached the semis since they lifted the trophy for the first time in 2014 and lost to eventual winners Celtic at this stage last season.

Manager Callum Davidson will be delighted that the suspected concussion that forced in-form Israeli striker Guy Melamed to be withdrawn early in midweek turned out to be a migraine.

For Gerrard, a potential selection headache has cleared with the failure of Rangers' appeal against a six-game ban for five players, including in-form teenager Nathan Patterson, for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules. It means captain James Tavernier will almost certainly continue at right-back after returning from injury on Wednesday.

Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Mon, 19:45)

Kilmarnock and St Mirren both ended up in the Premiership's bottom six but head into Monday's tie in winning form on the back of some impressive scoring from players born in the Irish Isles.

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty is the name of everyone's lips after the January signing's midweek hat-trick against Dundee United took the 33-year-old's total from his last six games to 10 goals.

Hailing from the south of the island, midfielder Jamie McGrath has been instrumental in St Mirren's run of one defeat in their latest five outings, albeit three of those have come from the penalty spot.

The bad news for the side managed by his compatriot, Jim Goodwin, is that they have not won in eight visits to Rugby Park since May 2013, have lost their last two Scottish Cup meetings with Kilmarnock and have to go back to 1922 for a win at the Ayrshire ground in this competition.

As for this season, it is one win apiece - the Buddies triumphing 2-0 in Paisley in February, while it was 1-1 on their last visit to Rugby Park in January.

Will any of the several quarter-final omens prove prophetic?