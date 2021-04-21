Last updated on .From the section Football

Frappart refereed the Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev

Stephanie Frappart will add another milestone to her growing list as as she becomes the first female to officiate at a men's European Championship.

Frappart has been selected as a support match official for the re-arranged Euro 2020 and will act as a fourth official.

The Frenchwoman, 37, became the first to referee in a men's Champions League match in December.

She was also the first female referee to take charge of a men's World Cup Qualifier in March.

Frappart refereed the women's World Cup final between the US and the Netherlands in 2019 as well as the Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea in the same year.

She has also took charge of men's matches in Ligue 1 and the Europa League.

Premier League referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor have also been chosen as referees for the rescheduled tournament, which will begin on 11 June.