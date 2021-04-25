Paris St-Germain v Man City: Who would make your combined XI?
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Manchester City and Paris St-Germain are two of the best teams in Europe - so how on earth do you decide on a combined XI?
Both have formidable attacking line-ups, both are desperate for their first taste of Champions League glory.
The two sides face each other in one of the semi-finals on Wednesday - but who would you pick in your combined XI?
Choose your preferred side below and share on social media using #bbcfootball.
Pick your combined Man City and PSG XI
Pick your combined starting XI from the Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain squads ahead of their Champions League semi-final meeting.