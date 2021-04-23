Premier League: Watch Wolves v Burnley live on BBC One on Sunday
The Premier League match between Wolves and Burnley at Molineux on Sunday will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online.
Wolves are looking to secure a top-half finish after winning their past two games, while Burnley are one place and six points above the relegation zone.
Gary Lineker will present live coverage from 11:45 BST, with kick-off at 12:00.
He will be joined by former Arsenal and England player Alex Scott and Danny Murphy, the ex-Liverpool midfielder.
Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman will be alongside Steve Bower in the commentary box.
Burnley are looking to complete their first league double over Wolves since the 2012-13 Championship campaign after Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored in a 2-1 win at Turf Moor in December.
