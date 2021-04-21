Last updated on .From the section Falkirk

Lee Miller and David McCracken were in charge of Falkirk for 17 months

Falkirk co-managers David McCracken and Lee Miller have left the club the day after the Bairns were knocked off the top of Scottish League 1.

Sporting director Gary Holt, the former Falkirk and Livingston boss, will take interim charge until the summer.

After losing to Peterhead on Tuesday, Falkirk host Cove Rangers on Saturday with both sides two points behind leaders Partick Thistle.

Goalkeeping coach Derek Jackson also leaves with immediate effect.

Former Falkirk players McCracken and Miller had been in charge since 2019 and won 22 of their 42 games in charge.

"It's never easy having to ask people to leave the football club and this is no different, said chairman Gary Deans. "We thank all three for their contribution to Falkirk FC over a number of years and wish them well for the future."