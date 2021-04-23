Queen's Park v Stranraer

Matt Yates (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32MullenSubstituted forHerraghtyat 25'minutes
- 24Doyle
- 4Kilday
- 6Morrison
- 3Robson
- 28Carroll
- 12Lyon
- 7Longridge
- 18Biggar
- 10Galt
- 20Baynham
Substitutes
- 9McHugh
- 11MacLean
- 14Paterson
- 15Gillies
- 17Herraghty
- 21Gillespie
- 48Connell
- 99Kouider-Aissa
Stranraer
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Fleming
- 22Hamill
- 5Sonkur
- 2Robertson
- 8Gallagher
- 17Paton
- 15Millar
- 6McManus
- 11Vitoria
- 7Hilton
- 20Yates
Substitutes
- 9Duffy
- 10Stirling
- 14Elliott
- 18Devitt
- 19Orr
- 21Walker
- 23Walker
- 24Taylor
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Darren Lyon (Queen's Park).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Thomas Robson.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Stranraer 1. Matt Yates (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Canice Carroll (Queen's Park).
James Hilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Canice Carroll (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Stranraer).
Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ruari Paton.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Jacques Herraghty replaces Ryan Mullen because of an injury.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Canice Carroll.
Joao Vitoria (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart Morrison (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kieran Millar.
Matt Yates (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stuart Morrison (Queen's Park).
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joao Vitoria (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen's Park).
