Scottish League Two
Queen's ParkQueen's Park0StranraerStranraer1

Queen's Park v Stranraer

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32MullenSubstituted forHerraghtyat 25'minutes
  • 24Doyle
  • 4Kilday
  • 6Morrison
  • 3Robson
  • 28Carroll
  • 12Lyon
  • 7Longridge
  • 18Biggar
  • 10Galt
  • 20Baynham

Substitutes

  • 9McHugh
  • 11MacLean
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Gillies
  • 17Herraghty
  • 21Gillespie
  • 48Connell
  • 99Kouider-Aissa

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Sonkur
  • 2Robertson
  • 8Gallagher
  • 17Paton
  • 15Millar
  • 6McManus
  • 11Vitoria
  • 7Hilton
  • 20Yates

Substitutes

  • 9Duffy
  • 10Stirling
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Devitt
  • 19Orr
  • 21Walker
  • 23Walker
  • 24Taylor
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Matt Yates (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Darren Lyon (Queen's Park).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Queen's Park 0, Stranraer 1. Matt Yates (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Canice Carroll (Queen's Park).

  6. Post update

    James Hilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Canice Carroll (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Stranraer).

  9. Post update

    Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ruari Paton.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Jacques Herraghty replaces Ryan Mullen because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Canice Carroll.

  13. Post update

    Joao Vitoria (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Morrison (Queen's Park).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kieran Millar.

  16. Post update

    Matt Yates (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Morrison (Queen's Park).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Joao Vitoria (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen's Park).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park1915313792848
2Edinburgh City18112537221535
3Stranraer19104531181334
4Stirling1895427151232
5Elgin189272922729
6Stenhousemuir186482331-822
7Albion1853102235-1318
8Annan Athletic184592024-417
9Cowdenbeath1835101029-1914
10Brechin1813141041-316
View full Scottish League Two table

