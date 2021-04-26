Clyde v East Fife

ClydeClyde19:00East FifeEast Fife
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|19
|10
|6
|3
|31
|13
|18
|36
|2
|Falkirk
|19
|9
|5
|5
|28
|17
|11
|32
|3
|Cove Rangers
|19
|9
|5
|5
|24
|14
|10
|32
|4
|Airdrieonians
|19
|9
|2
|8
|29
|23
|6
|29
|5
|Montrose
|18
|7
|6
|5
|27
|26
|1
|27
|6
|East Fife
|19
|9
|3
|7
|25
|26
|-1
|30
|7
|Peterhead
|19
|8
|2
|9
|18
|21
|-3
|26
|8
|Clyde
|19
|6
|2
|11
|22
|35
|-13
|20
|9
|Dumbarton
|19
|5
|4
|10
|10
|20
|-10
|19
|10
|Forfar
|18
|2
|5
|11
|12
|31
|-19
|11