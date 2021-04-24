Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians

Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|18
|9
|6
|3
|30
|13
|17
|33
|2
|Falkirk
|18
|9
|4
|5
|26
|15
|11
|31
|3
|Cove Rangers
|18
|9
|4
|5
|22
|12
|10
|31
|4
|Airdrieonians
|18
|9
|2
|7
|29
|22
|7
|29
|5
|Montrose
|18
|7
|6
|5
|27
|26
|1
|27
|6
|East Fife
|18
|8
|3
|7
|23
|25
|-2
|27
|7
|Peterhead
|18
|7
|2
|9
|15
|21
|-6
|23
|8
|Clyde
|18
|6
|2
|10
|22
|32
|-10
|20
|9
|Dumbarton
|18
|5
|4
|9
|9
|18
|-9
|19
|10
|Forfar
|18
|2
|5
|11
|12
|31
|-19
|11