Howard Wells was Irish FA chief executive from 2005 to 2008

Former Irish FA chief executive Howard Wells has expressed "surprise" at former IFA colleague David Martin's election as a Fifa vice-president.

Martin won the vote for the position reserved for the UK associations and will serve a two-year term in the role.

"I'm quite surprised because as far as I'm aware his tenure as IFA president finishes in May," said Wells.

"Let's see what happens in the next two years and what value David can add to the big picture at Fifa.

"It was William Hazlett who said, 'The test of greatness will be in the history books'. Hopefully the IFA will be a stronger organisation on the back of his two years of presidency," he added.

Martin's election to the post continued a remarkable comeback for the Northern Ireland man after he was forced to leave his then position as Irish FA vice-president in 2010, along with then president Raymond Kennedy, after then Northern Ireland Sports Minister Nelson McCausland deemed the governing body "not fit for purpose".

This followed an independent report into the departure of previous IFA chief executive Wells, which strongly criticised the roles of Martin and Kennedy. Wells left the IFA in 2008 and his departure culminated in an unfair dismissal case that cost the governing body over £500,000.

Martin made three unsuccessful attempts to regain a place in the IFA hierarchy after failing independent competency tests that had been put in place for future holders of high office in the association.

However, these competency tests were removed from IFA rules at the football governing body's 2013 annual general meeting, which opened the door for Martin's return as the association's deputy-president and he became the governing body's president three years later.

The Fifa vice-presidency role became vacant after English FA chairman Greg Clarke's resignation in November over unacceptable language he used when referring to black players.

'A persistent character'

David Martin was elected to the role of Fifa vice-president this week

"David and I had our differences. But the bottom line is he is a persistent character to be there several years later after surviving that period in 2009 and to have found a way back in," added Wells.

"Greg Clarke's resignation has given an opening which would not otherwise have been there presumably. A case of being in the right place at the right time. There's an element of luck in that.

"In terms of good corporate governance I'm quite surprised the incoming [Irish FA] president doesn't take up the position rather than the outgoing one but that's because they are voting for individuals rather than the position.

"You have to look at the big picture, which I've always prided myself in doing.

"He follows in the footsteps of Harry Cavan and Jim Boyce [as the only men from Northern Ireland to hold the position] and it must be good for football in Northern Ireland and for the Irish FA to have a Fifa vice-president."

World governing body Fifa has eight vice-president positions, one of which is reserved for the four UK associations.