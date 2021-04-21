Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Team GB will face Canada, Chile and hosts Japan in the group stages of the women's football tournament at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The side will combine England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland players, and be led by interim Lionesses coach Hege Riise.

Tokyo 2020 will be Great Britain's second appearance at the tournament.

The London 2012 hosts won all three of their group games before losing to Canada in the quarter-finals.

More to follow.