Derry's Eoin Toal battles for possession with Sam Stanton in Tuesday night's game

Cameron McJannet's second-half equaliser secures a 1-1 draw for Derry in the bottom-two encounter against Dundalk at the Brandywell.

Dundalk midfielder Patrick McEleney fired wide with the best first-half chance before David McMillan hit a 53rd-minute opener for the visitors.

McJannet levelled eight minutes later with a tap-in after a scramble in the Dundalk box.

Cameron Dummigan hit the Derry crossbar as Dundalk pushed for a late winner.

Both sides are still without a win this season with Dundalk still reeling from the departure of manager Filippo Giovagnoli on Monday.

Former Derry player McElneney sent an early effort wide while City midfielder James Akintunde was also off-target with a header.

McMillan broke the deadlock by netting from McEleney's cross and City keeper Nathan Gartside denied Sam Stanton two minutes later.

Dundalk failed to clear from a free-kick and McJannet was perfectly placed to fire home the equaliser.

The Lilywhites piled on the pressure in the dying minutes with Gartside producing an excellent save from McMillan's shot before Dummigan struck the City woodwork.