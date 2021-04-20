European Super League: Chelsea preparing to withdraw from proposed competition

By Dan RoanExclusive by BBC sports editor

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments463

Breaking news

Chelsea are preparing documentation to request their withdrawal from the European Super League (ESL).

Efforts to leave come just two days after Chelsea were announced as one of six English clubs to sign up to the controversial new competition.

The ESL has been widely criticised since being announced on Sunday.

Around 1,000 fans gathered outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home ground before their game against Brighton on Tuesday to protest their involvement.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

482 comments

  • Comment posted by Mal Teser, today at 19:11

    Brilliant news well done Chelsea! Now the other five do the right thing and follow suit...

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 19:14

      andrew replied:
      Well done, you being serious ?

  • Comment posted by James, today at 19:11

    A Florentino Perez "masterclass" crumbles in 2 days 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 19:18

      kevirl replied:
      Madrid should be wound up, the most corrupt entity in sports history let alone football.

  • Comment posted by WildyOAFC, today at 19:12

    As will they all now. The owners are still culpable though. Let no one forget that.

    • Reply posted by countryboy, today at 19:13

      countryboy replied:
      Totally agree its still in their grubby little heads

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 19:12

    Lasted about as long as one of their managers

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 19:13

      bobby smith replied:
      Hhahahahaha

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 19:11

    Give it 24 hours and the whole thing will have collapsed by then, good.

  • Comment posted by TheTroll, today at 19:10

    Good riddance, more teams to follow suit!!

    • Reply posted by fletch, today at 19:13

      fletch replied:
      It was never going to happen. Lets hope they all follow Chelseas lead.

  • Comment posted by cyrilswan, today at 19:11

    Withdrawing can only be a good thing, but this will tarnish their reputation for years to come.

    • Reply posted by grey, today at 19:12

      grey replied:
      The OWNERS reputation.

  • Comment posted by Vhsgaz, today at 19:12

    If it's true, it shows that the owners had not expected the level of backlash.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 19:11

    Well done Chelsea. 5 to go

    • Reply posted by alks, today at 19:20

      alks replied:
      11*

  • Comment posted by almdudler, today at 19:11

    Protests work

  • Comment posted by pradmeist, today at 19:11

    Hopefully the rest will fold like a pack of cards now

  • Comment posted by thejeffrey , today at 19:12

    Get in Chelsea, you shouldn’t have signed up. But atleast this shows a modicum of respect for fans wishes. Only wish my club (Liverpool) will now follow suit with the rest.

  • Comment posted by zodiac, today at 19:11

    Great news, just need the other five to follow

  • Comment posted by FXImpactUser, today at 19:11

    Should never have signed up in the first place but I’m glad sense based prevailed and we may be able to rescue some towards our reputation moving forwards for acting promptly! COYB!

    • Reply posted by FXImpactUser, today at 19:13

      FXImpactUser replied:
      #has

  • Comment posted by smurf, today at 19:11

    Glad we were first out. Everyone makes mistakes.

    • Reply posted by John Stuart Guthrie, today at 19:16

      John Stuart Guthrie replied:
      Like 1955. (Only joking.)

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 19:11

    Well done to everyone who kicked up an almighty row about this. Fan power. Ex players, fans, all standing together.

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 19:11

    Finally come to their senses, good to see

    • Reply posted by Fatal-Error-F342, today at 19:19

      Fatal-Error-F342 replied:
      Next time... and there will be at least one they'll do it all in secret and just announce it when the TV deals with Sky and Amazon are signed and the first £1B handed over (or something like that). These oligarchs will want this closed shop league to happen sooner rather than later. It ain't over till the money is in the bank.

  • Comment posted by Mojo Rising, today at 19:12

    Good.. hopefully we see the domino effect and fan pressure wins out!

    • Reply posted by HughOC, today at 19:17

      HughOC replied:
      1000 fans yes that is indeed pressure!

  • Comment posted by Broggy, today at 19:13

    The calibre of owners is so poor that it takes a Russian Oligarch to be the first to see common sense...

  • Comment posted by rufc_dean, today at 19:11

    Well that went well 😂

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC