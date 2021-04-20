Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea are preparing documentation to request their withdrawal from the European Super League (ESL).

Efforts to leave come just two days after Chelsea were announced as one of six English clubs to sign up to the controversial new competition.

The ESL has been widely criticised since being announced on Sunday.

Around 1,000 fans gathered outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home ground before their game against Brighton on Tuesday to protest their involvement.

