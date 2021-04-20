Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Unbeaten Queen's Park have been crowned champions of Scottish League 2 with four games to spare after a goalless draw against Elgin City.

The Glasgow side dropped points for the first time in 10 games but return to the third tier after a three-year wait.

Closest challengers Edinburgh City moved three points clear with a 1-0 win over third-place Stirling Albion in the final round of pre-split fixtures.

Brechin City remain eight points adrift at the bottom.

The title had become inevitable for Ray McKinnon's rampant Queen's Park, who only needed a point at the Falkirk Stadium and have won 15 of 18 games to open up an unassailable 13-point lead.

The bottom tier now splits in half for the final four games. The top five clubs were already decided, but Elgin slip two points off the play-off spots after fourth-placed Stranraer won 2-0 at Albion Rover with goals from James Hilton substitute Joao Vitoria.

Edinburgh had Ousman See's 35th-minute strike to thank for victory at Stirling as they strengthened their hold on second.

Annan Athletic thrashed Stenhousemuir 5-1 to record back-to-back victories. Mark McGuigan gave the visitors an early lead but Nathan Flanagan and Tony Wallace overturned the deficit.

Wallace added his second before second-half goals from Aidan Smith and Darren Christie wrapped up a resounding win.

Brechin were held 0-0 by second-bottom Cowdenbeath to maintain the eight-point gap.