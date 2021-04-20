German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich2B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0

Bayern Munich v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 21Hernández
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 27Alaba
  • 29Coman
  • 25Müller
  • 42Musiala
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 10Sané
  • 18Goretzka
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Nianzou
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 32Scott
  • 35Nübel
  • 44Stanisic

B Leverkusen

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 4Tah
  • 5Bender
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 30Frimpong
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 25Palacios
  • 22Sinkgraven
  • 19Diaby
  • 9Bailey
  • 14Schick

Substitutes

  • 6Dragovic
  • 10Demirbay
  • 11Amiri
  • 13Alario
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 18Wendell
  • 21Grill
  • 27Wirtz
  • 38Bellarabi
Referee:
Guido Winkmann

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  6. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  8. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Exequiel Palacios (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Moussa Diaby tries a through ball, but Leon Bailey is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sven Bender.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.

  20. Post update

    Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).

Tuesday 20th April 2021

