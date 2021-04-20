Bayern Munich v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 21Hernández
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 27Alaba
- 29Coman
- 25Müller
- 42Musiala
- 13Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Sané
- 18Goretzka
- 20Sarr
- 23Nianzou
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 32Scott
- 35Nübel
- 44Stanisic
B Leverkusen
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Hrádecky
- 4Tah
- 5Bender
- 12Tapsoba
- 30Frimpong
- 20Aránguiz
- 25Palacios
- 22Sinkgraven
- 19Diaby
- 9Bailey
- 14Schick
Substitutes
- 6Dragovic
- 10Demirbay
- 11Amiri
- 13Alario
- 16Jedvaj
- 18Wendell
- 21Grill
- 27Wirtz
- 38Bellarabi
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.
Post update
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Exequiel Palacios (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Post update
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Moussa Diaby tries a through ball, but Leon Bailey is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sven Bender.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Post update
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).