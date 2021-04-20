Last updated on .From the section Irish

Rory Donnelly scored against his former side

Glentoran moved into second spot in the Irish Premiership table after beating Cliftonville 2-0 at Solitude.

After a quiet first-half, Rory Donnelly scored from close range on 59 minutes to put Glentoran into the lead.

Cliftonville pressed for an equaliser but Ciaran O'Connor secured the win when his strike deflected off Garry Breen on 87 minutes.

Mick McDermott's men move ahead of Coleraine after the win, albeit 10 points behind league leaders Linfield.

Cliftonville remain in fifth, seven points further back from the Glens, ahead of the final match before the split as the race for European football hots up.

The first-half had few real chances. Rory Hale had a snapshot comfortably saved by Rory Brown from the edge of the area and Jay Donnelly headed over from Jamie McDonagh's delivery.

The Glens forward then had an effort well blocked by defender Ryan O'Reilly as the sides went in level at the break.

Patrick McClean and Hale exchanged low efforts early in the second half before Donnelly made the breakthrough against his former side.

Robbie McDaid, just on as a substitute, found Andrew Mitchell on the left-hand side of the area and the striker's low effort across the face of goal was tapped home by Donnelly.

Jay Donnelly neared added a spectacular second from 35 yards but his effort dipped over the bar and Joe Crowe made a vital intervention to deny Ryan Curran at the back post with nine minutes to play.

Donnelly was involved in O'Connor's goal when his low shot was well saved by Aaron McCarey. Cliftonville failed to clear and O'Connor's shot from the edge of the area took a touch off defender Breen and left McCarey stranded.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin was shown a red card by referee Christopher Morrison after approaching the official after the full-time whistle.