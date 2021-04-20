Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen Teggart celebrates scoring the opener against Larne

Larne's bid to secure a European place took a blow as injury-time winner gives Portadown a 2-1 home victory.

Stephen Teggart's superb strike put the Ports in front before Larne's Andy Mitchell saw his penalty saved by Jacob carney before the break.

Josh Robinson scooped home a deserved equaliser for Larne as they dominated the second half, only for the Ports to pop up with the last-gasp goal.

Mark Randall's error allowed Lee Bonis to slot into the bottom corner.

Larne, who stay in fourth place, were left to rue missed opportunities stating with Dean Jarvis heading over from close range after five minutes.

The game burst into life after Teggart's sweet connection with the bouncing ball sending it arrowing into the net after 27 minutes.

Guy saves Devlin's blushes

A blunder from Larne keeper Conor Devlin gave Ben Guy the chance to make it 2-0 but he missed an open goal from 30 yards out.

Ports keeper Jacob Carney was in top form and he tipped Ronan Hale's strike onto the post before saving Mitchell's penalty - awarded for a foul on Tomas Cosgrove - on the stroke of half-time.

Larne bossed the second half with Hale and Luke Luke Wade-Slater going close before an unmarked Robinson ran in to net from Mark Randall's corner on 62 minutes.

John Herron headed against the Portadown post as Larne pushed for a second goal but it was Portadown to added to their tally in the second minute of added.

Randall's heavy touch put Bonis through and slipped the ball across Devlin and into the Larne net.