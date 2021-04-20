Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Jose Mourinho, who was sacked as Tottenham Hotspur boss on Monday, is in the running to be named the next Celtic manager. (Sun) external-link

Interim manager John Kennedy has admitted for the first time he could leave Celtic this summer. (Sun) external-link

Kennedy will have a first formal meeting with new Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay later this week but will not treat it as a job interview. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Kennedy will not be reconsidering who takes Celtic's penalties after Odsonne Edouard had one saved in Sunday's Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

And Kennedy has backed Callum McGregor to fill the void left by Scott Brown when the captain leaves Celtic for Aberdeen this summer. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers must wait for the outcome of their appeals against the suspensions handed to five players for Covid-19 rule breaches. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian's Joelle Murray feels the treatment of Scottish women's football has taken two steps forward and one back during the coronavirus pandemic. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has been handed a boost after a scan revealed he did not suffer a break following a rib injury picked up in the weekend win over Livingston. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick is enjoying life at the Paisley club but says contract talks can wait until the summer. (Record) external-link

Managers Neil McCann and James McPake were unhappy with referee Mike Roncone following Wednesday's 1-1 draw between Inverness CT and Dundee, which featured two red cards and two disallowed goals. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Inverness boss McCann intends to lodge appeals against the red cards shown to Scott Allardice and Brad McKay.(Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link