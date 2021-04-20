Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Last time out was a disaster for for Amy Irons, who failed to score a single Sportscene Predictions point in defeat to former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

But can BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter bounce back with victory against former Scotland defender Steven Pressley?

Amy Steven Hamilton v Motherwell 1-1 2-2 Hibernian v Livingston 2-0 3-1 St Johnstone v Rangers 0-2 1-2 Aberdeen v Celtic 1-2 1-2 Kilmarnock v Dundee United 1-0 2-1 Ross County v St Mirren 2-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hamilton v Motherwell (18:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Steven's prediction: 2-2

Hibernian v Livingston (18:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Steven's prediction: 3-1

St Johnstone v Rangers (19:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Steven's prediction: 1-2

Aberdeen v Celtic (19:45)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Steven's prediction: 1-2

Kilmarnock v Dundee United (19:45)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Steven's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v St Mirren (19:45)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Steven's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Stuart Kettlewell 110 Chick Young 110 Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Stuart Cosgrove 70 Derek Ferguson 70 Chris Iwelumo 70 & 40 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Stephen Robinson 50 Michael Stewart 50 & 30 Tam Cowan 50 Pat Bonner 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Charlie Adam 20 Chris Burke 20 Richard Gordon 20 Peter Lovenkrands 20 Steven Pressley 10 Shelley Kerr 10

Total scores Amy 1,500 Pundits 1,480