Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

graphic

Last time out was a disaster for for Amy Irons, who failed to score a single Sportscene Predictions point in defeat to former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

But can BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter bounce back with victory against former Scotland defender Steven Pressley?

AmySteven
Hamilton v Motherwell1-12-2
Hibernian v Livingston2-03-1
St Johnstone v Rangers0-21-2
Aberdeen v Celtic1-21-2
Kilmarnock v Dundee United1-02-1
Ross County v St Mirren2-11-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hamilton v Motherwell (18:00 BST)

Hamilton v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Steven's prediction: 2-2

Hibernian v Livingston (18:00)

Hibernian v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Steven's prediction: 3-1

St Johnstone v Rangers (19:00)

St Johnstone v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Steven's prediction: 1-2

Aberdeen v Celtic (19:45)

Aberdeen v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Steven's prediction: 1-2

Kilmarnock v Dundee United (19:45)

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Steven's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v St Mirren (19:45)

Ross County v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Steven's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Stuart Kettlewell110
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Chris Iwelumo70 & 40
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Stephen Robinson50
Michael Stewart50 & 30
Tam Cowan50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Charlie Adam20
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Peter Lovenkrands20
Steven Pressley10
Shelley Kerr10
Total scores
Amy1,500
Pundits1,480
Amy v Pundits
P31W10D8L13

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport