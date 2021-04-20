Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Henri Lansbury was sent off after 20 minutes of his side's match at Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City midfielder Henri Lansbury has had the red card he was given against Sheffield Wednesday rescinded.

The 30-year-old was sent off after referee Tony Harrington felt the former Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa player had deliberately pushed Callum Paterson's shot over the crossbar.

But replays showed the ball clipped the bar and did not touch Lansbury's hand.

Lansbury's one-match ban has also been overturned and he is free to play against Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday.