Dylan Reid made a late appearance for St Mirren against Rangers

Dylan Reid will miss St Mirren's matches in the next two weeks as he will be sitting school exams.

The 16-year-old midfielder - the youngest to feature in the Scottish Premiership - made his debut in last month's defeat by Rangers.

The Paisley side face Ross County and Kilmarnock over the next seven days.

Manager Jim Goodwin, whose side are eighth in the league, said Reid's absence for exams was "a first for me".

"Dylan Reid has to go back to school, he is not allowed to travel," said the Irishman. "He is not able to train the next two weeks, he is actually back at school because he has exams coming up.

"Obviously his education is very important and it is something that we want to encourage, so he has been given time away and he will join back in with the group in a couple of weeks' time."

Goodwin says he has an "horrendous" injury list for the midweek league match in Dingwall, with the Kilmarnock game at Rugby Park a Scottish Cup tie.

"I'm really struggling for bodies for the midweek game," Goodwin explained. "We will be travelling up the road with about 13 or 14 outfield players.

"Ethan Erhahon missed out on Friday night with a hamstring strain, Wednesday will be too early. Collin Quaner and Eamonn Brophy are obviously just making their way back, we will maybe try to rush one of them.

"Ryan Flynn is out, Jake Doyle-Hayes will miss out, Marcus Fraser, Jonathan Obika felt his groin after the game and won't be available."