Most Scottish Premiership matches will be available on a pay-per-view basis next season

Scottish Premiership clubs will continue to offer pay-per-view matches next season.

An agreement with Sky Sports will allow the 12 top-flight clubs to sell television access to home games not shown live by the broadcaster.

Clubs will also be able to make matches available on a "season pass" to supporters for their side's respective home matches.

The SPFL says negotiations continue on a safe return to stadiums for fans.

But the league body added that this arrangement "gives certainty to fans and clubs alike on the ability to watch games live on TV".

During the current Covid-affected campaign supporters with season tickets have been granted passes to watch home games, while all matches not on Sky have been available to purchase through online club channels.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster described the uptake as "magnificent".

He added: "For the past few months, there have been intense, detailed discussions between ourselves, Sky Sports and our clubs to give fans certainty that they will be able to watch their heroes playing live next season, irrespective of when supporters are allowed back into stadia. Today's announcement is a major boost for everyone involved in the game.

"Obviously, we are all desperate to get supporters back into grounds on a safe and sustainable basis and are making good progress in our discussions with the Scottish Government, especially given the pace of the vaccine roll-out."

Sky Sports have the rights to screen up to 48 live Premiership matches next term, as well as the top-flight play-off finals.