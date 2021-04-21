Last updated on .From the section Irish

Varadkar says the Irish government is cautious about allowing fans back into the Aviva Stadium for Euro 2020

The Irish deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar says the Irish government does not expect to be able to meet UEFA's demand of filling stadiums to 25% capacity for Euro 2020 games in Dublin.

The delayed tournament is due to be hosted in 12 cities across Europe with Uefa set to make a decision on Munich, Bilbao and Dublin on Friday.

Those three cities have been unable to guarantee spectator attendance.

"We just think June is too soon," said Varadkar.

"I think if they continue to insist on that (having 25% of the stadium full), it'll be hard for it to go ahead quite frankly, which is unfortunate."

While the Republic of Ireland has one of Europe's lowest incidence rates of Covid-19, the government plans to reopen sectors very gradually with most shops due to stay shut until at least May and hotels potentially only opening in June.

The Republic of Ireland, whose team failed to qualify for Euro 2020, is due to host three Group E matches between Poland, Slovakia and Sweden at Dublin's Aviva Stadium from 14 June, followed by a last-16 tie on June.