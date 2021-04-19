Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon boss Hamilton wants to see a 'massive reaction' from his players against Warrenpoint

Irish Premiership Date: Tuesday, 20 April Coverage: Online audio commentary of Cliftonville v Glentoran; in-goal clips and text updates of all three matches on the BBC Sport website.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has said his players "owe it to themselves" to bounce back from the 6-1 defeat by Crusaders at Warrenpoint Town.

The Lurgan Blues took the lead before capitulating at Seaview, bringing to an end a six-game unbeaten run.

The Crues are now favourites to finish sixth but Glenavon can still overtake Ballymena and secure seventh and a place in the European play-offs.

"The boys owe it to themselves, to the fans and to the club," said Hamilton.

"They need to react massively and make sure their performance levels are a lot higher."

Glenavon went into Friday's game at Seaview knowing that a win would have strengthened their bid for a top-six finish.

Having left Belfast empty-handed, however, they now find themselves four points adrift of sixth-placed Crusaders - with a game in hand - and level on points with Ballymena in seventh with the Sky Blues also having played a game more.

After Tuesday's trip to Warrenpoint, Glenavon face runaway leaders Linfield at Mourneview Park on Saturday before the fixtures split and Hamilton has said his side's aim "has to be" securing a place in the play-offs.

"It [finishing seventh] would give us another chance of getting into Europe and there's obviously the Irish Cup as well as another avenue," added Hamilton, who said his team's performance against Crusaders came "completely out of the blue".

Jamie McGonigle scores the pick of the goals as Crues thump Glenavon

"But we certainly need to improve and take a lot out of tonight's game and feel the hurt that we got with the battering against Crusaders.

"We can't perform like that again, it's not going to get you into Europe or anywhere near if you perform like that against the top sides.

"I'm frustrated because the boys have gotten themselves into a good position if they'd won against Crusaders, we would have been in with a chance of top six, but they've blown that, I don't think there's any recovering that situation.

Glenavon face a Warrenpoint side also coming off the back of a heavy defeat after they fell to a 5-0 reverse at Larne on Friday.

Barry Gray's men are without a win in 11 and have lost their last seven meetings with Glenavon at Milltown.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Cliftonville will aim to keep alive their hopes of a top-two finish when they welcome Glentoran to Solitude.

Victory for the Reds, who are unbeaten in seven, would move them to within a point of Glentoran and to within three of second-placed Coleraine.

Larne, currently in fourth, would move above Glentoran with a win at Portadown if the Glens lose to Cliftonville.