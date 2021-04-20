Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Two points separate leaders Chelsea and second-placed Manchester City in the league table

Manchester City and Chelsea have two of the strongest squads in the Women's Super League but who makes your combined XI?

The two sides face each other at the Academy Stadium on Wednesday in a clash which could decide the WSL title.

But does Ellen White get in the side ahead of Sam Kerr? Is it Keira Walsh or Ji So-yun? And does Ellie Roebuck have a place in goal over Ann-Katrin Berger?

Choose your preferred XI from both squads below.