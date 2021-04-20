Manchester City v Chelsea: Select your combined Women's Super League XI
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Manchester City and Chelsea have two of the strongest squads in the Women's Super League but who makes your combined XI?
The two sides face each other at the Academy Stadium on Wednesday in a clash which could decide the WSL title.
But does Ellen White get in the side ahead of Sam Kerr? Is it Keira Walsh or Ji So-yun? And does Ellie Roebuck have a place in goal over Ann-Katrin Berger?
Choose your preferred XI from both squads below.
Pick your combined Man City and Chelsea XI
Pick your combined starting XI from the Manchester City and Chelsea squads ahead of their meeting.