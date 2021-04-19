Hearts are heading back to the Scottish Premiership

Scottish Championship: Greenock Morton v Heart of Midlothian Venue: Cappielow, Greenock Date: Tuesday, 20 April Kick-off: 19:05 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Robbie Neilson is "100% confident" he will get the backing he needs to make Hearts competitive in the Scottish Premiership next season.

Neilson's side won the Championship without kicking a ball on 10 April as their nearest challengers faltered.

It is the manager's second promotion with Hearts, after getting them up in 2015 during his first spell as boss.

"The plan was year one get promoted, year two get ourselves into the top six and year three push on," Neilson said.

"It's about getting things right over the summer, recruiting properly. We've spoken to a few of the players about their futures. We're also speaking to a few players externally about coming in and it's a case of trying to get things done."

Twelve players on Hearts' books are out of contract at the end of the season, with Christophe Berra and Craig Wighton having already agreed moves.

"We've got a strong core to the team," explained Neilson, whose side visit Greenock Morton in Tuesday's live BBC Scotland match. We just need to add some real quality.

"We knew contractually with where the players were, that this was a big window for us coming up. What we don't want to be doing is too many ins, too many out. That's been one of the problems here for a couple of years. There's been a lot of turnover."