Spain beat Portugal in the final of the 2019 U19 Euros in Armenia

The Under-19 European Championship finals tournament will take place in Northern Ireland in 2024.

Northern Ireland was set to be the host nation in 2020, but that was pushed back to 2021 and eventually cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Slovakia will host the finals in 2022, followed by Malta and then NI.

NI qualified for the eight-team tournament as hosts and Belfast, Ballymena, Portadown and Lurgan were set to stage matches in 2020.

Northern Ireland hosted the Under-19 Women's Euros in 2017. The hosts opened their campaign in a 2-0 defeat by eventual champions Spain in front of 4,000 fans at Windsor Park.