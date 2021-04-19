Last updated on .From the section Irish

Filippo Giovagnoli has left Dundalk but assistant Giuseppe Rossi will remain with the club

League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Dundalk Venue: The Ryan McBride Brandywell Date: Tuesday, 20 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds

League of Ireland side Dundalk have announced that manager Filippo Giovagnoli has left the club.

The Italian arrived at Oriel Park in August and helped the club into the group stages of the Europa League.

He also won the FAI Cup last season but Dundalk have only picked up two points from their opening five matches in the new campaign.

The Lilywhites face Derry City, who are bottom of the table, on Tuesday evening.

Team manager Shane Keegan has also left the club but Giuseppe Rossi, Giovagnoli's assistant, will remain part of the coaching staff.

Dundalk and Derry City are both aiming for their first victories of the season on Tuesday when the sides meet at the Brandywell as the bottom two teams in the league.

Declan Devine's Derry collected their only point of the season against Drogheda United and sit rooted to the bottom of the table.

Dundalk are one point ahead of the Candystripes and find themselves nine points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers.

"The club would like to thank Filippo for his hard work at Oriel Park over the past nine months," read a Dundalk statement on Giovagnoli's departure.

"He has behaved with great dignity and professionalism throughout his time in Ireland and everyone at the club wishes him all the very best in the future."