Last updated on .From the section Southend

Phil Brown has led Southend to goalless draws against Crawley and Exeter since returning as boss

Southend United manager Phil Brown says Tuesday's League Two game at relegation rivals Colchester is "probably the biggest" in the history of the club.

The Shrimpers are second-bottom, six points behind their Essex neighbours, with four matches remaining.

Defeat for Brown's side would see them all but relegated out of the Football League for the first time since 1920.

"It's my job to take the pressure off this young group and heap it on my shoulders if necessary," he said.

Speaking to BBC Essex after Southend's 0-0 draw at Exeter - their second stalemate since his return as boss on 9 April - Brown added: "It's the proverbial six-pointer - the biggest game in my time at the football club and probably the biggest game in the history of Southend United."

Former Hull manager Brown was previously in charge of Southend between 2013 and 2018 and replaced the sacked Mark Molesley.

He said he has "always had belief" that he can stop them from consecutive relegations and falling into non-league.

"You're staring into the trap door to go out of the Football League and that in itself is a thought process that says we'll be under pressure," he said.

"It's a massive game but it's winnable."