Christian Purslow has been Aston Villa chief executive since 2018

The European Super League (ESL) is a "grotesque concept" and goes against everything football stands for, says Aston Villa chief Christian Purslow.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join a new ESL.

"These proposals do away with sporting merit," Purslow told BBC Radio 4.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said the ESL plans would "kill dreams of players and fans".

Speaking to the Today programme, Purslow said: "It would enable a small number of clubs to be in this competition come what may and, for millions of people in football, that goes against everything the sport means and stands for.

"The idea is that the uncertainty that comes with sport, that makes it so compelling, that we all love, is actually damaging to the business models of these huge clubs.

"So the scheme is designed to take away that uncertainty, to give predictability to their businesses so that, if they're badly managed or have a poor year, they're still in the premier tournament.

"Does that sound like sport or football to you? To me it sounds a grotesque concept."

Writing on Twitter, Radrizzani said: "Absolutely against the sporting spirit, the dream of millions of fans to conquer the champions on the field, with planning, vision, work. Kill dreams of players and fans.

"The teams are fans and WE are custodians of the club."

The ESL will be a "new midweek competition" with teams continuing to "compete in their respective national leagues".

After it was announced on Sunday, Fifa expressed its "disapproval" of the proposed competition and called on "all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game".

World football's governing body previously said it would not recognise such a competition, and any players involved could be denied the chance to play at a World Cup.

Uefa, Europe's governing body, reiterated that warning on Sunday when it said players involved would be banned from all other competitions at domestic, European or world level and could be prevented from representing their national teams.

"It would be extraordinarily difficult for this to fly if the core football authorities - Fifa, Uefa and the Premier League - were so adamantly against it," added Purslow.

"We have a prestigious European tournament called the Champions League, which enjoys fantastic ratings.

"It's for that reason that it's remarkable that so many English clubs are involved in this scheme given they enjoy the benefit of being in the two most compelling and successful football tournaments that are televised around the world.

"I think Fifa will be important because players and fans ultimately are what football is all about, players would have no truck with any proposal that impacted their ability to represent their countries, and I'm quite certain that ultimately this will be about fan opposition, because there is no business in the world that ignores its fans. Those businesses are in peril."